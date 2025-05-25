Assam Police seizes drugs worth Rs 11.5 crore in two separate operations

09:37

The Cachar police apprehended one person, Ikbal Hussain Mazumder, and recovered 84 grams of heroin of an undisclosed amount from his possession in Silchar.





Karbi Anglong district police intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati checkpost and seized 4.899 kg of Morphine worth Rs 5 crore.





One drug peddler was arrested.Cachar district police and Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a vehicle at Sonabarighat area and seized 1.239 kg of heroin worth Rs 6.5 crore.





Three persons were arrested.





Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media X to commend the Assam police for their efforts in cracking down on the drug trade.





He wrote, "One State, One Mission: #AssamAgainstDrugs... In two separate operations, @assampolice dealt a major blow to the drug trade @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati checkpost and seized: 4.899 kg Morphine worth Rs5 Cr; 1 peddler arrested @cacharpolice & @STF intercepted a vehicle at Sonabarighat and seized: 1.239 kg Heroin worth Rs6.5 Cr; 3 persons arrested."





Earlier on May 18, Sarma announced a major narcotics seizure and said that heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore was recovered and a drug peddler has been arrested.In a post on X, CM wrote, "Based on secret information, @GuwahatiPol intercepted a vehicle en route from Silchar to Guwahati and recovered 395.67 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore and 1 drug peddler arrested. Assam remains relentless in its crackdown on drug networks." -- ANI

