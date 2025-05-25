4 killed after being run over by car in TN's Madurai

10:01





The incident happened when a car hit the family when they were crossing the road.





Further details were awaited.





On May 22, at least five people lost their lives in a collision between a government bus and a private tempo van.





The accident took place on Wednesday night near the Sengkippatti bridge on the Thanjavur-Tiruchirapalli national highway, as per the Thanjavur district collector Priyanka Balasubramanian. -- ANI

