Follow Rediff on:      
4 killed after being run over by car in TN's Madurai

Sun, 25 May 2025
10:01
At least four people were killed, and three others of the family sustained injuries when they were run over by a speeding car at Kunjampatti near Usilampatti in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident happened when a car hit the family when they were crossing the road.

Further details were awaited.

On May 22, at least five people lost their lives in a collision between a government bus and a private tempo van.

The accident took place on Wednesday night near the Sengkippatti bridge on the Thanjavur-Tiruchirapalli national highway, as per the Thanjavur district collector Priyanka Balasubramanian. -- ANI    

