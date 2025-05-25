21-year-old Covid patient dies in Maha's Thane

11:19

File image





The 21-year-old from Mumbra was admitted for treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital in Thane on May 22, 2025.





An 84-year-old man with severe comorbidities has died due to multi-organ failure in Karnataka's Bengaluru, and his COVID-19 test results came back positive on Saturday.





The health department said that the city's Whitefield resident died on May 17 due to multi-organ failure.





According to the health department, 38 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, including 32 in Bengaluru.





Multiple states, including Karnataka and Delhi, have issued advisories but have urged people not to panic.





According to health experts, there has been no surge in COVID-19 cases; only sporadic cases have been reported. -- ANI

A 21-year-old COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital in Thane after testing positive died, Thane Municipal Corporation said.