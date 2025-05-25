HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

21-year-old Covid patient dies in Maha's Thane

Sun, 25 May 2025
Share:
11:19
File image
File image
A 21-year-old COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital in Thane after testing positive died, Thane Municipal Corporation said. 

The 21-year-old from Mumbra was admitted for treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital in Thane on May 22, 2025. 

An 84-year-old man with severe comorbidities has died due to multi-organ failure in Karnataka's Bengaluru, and his COVID-19 test results came back positive on Saturday. 

The health department said that the city's Whitefield resident died on May 17 due to multi-organ failure. 

According to the health department, 38 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, including 32 in Bengaluru. 

Multiple states, including Karnataka and Delhi, have issued advisories but have urged people not to panic. 

According to health experts, there has been no surge in COVID-19 cases; only sporadic cases have been reported. -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 21-year-old Covid patient dies in Maha's Thane
LIVE! 21-year-old Covid patient dies in Maha's Thane

Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi; 180 flights delayed
Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi; 180 flights delayed

A thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain battered Delhi overnight, disrupting flight operations, uprooting trees and electricity poles, and causing waterlogging in several areas while bringing relief from stifling heat. The sudden change...

Op Sindoor showed we can do it with precision: Tharoor
Op Sindoor showed we can do it with precision: Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday (local time) highlighted how India responded in a measured and calibrated manner towards terror bases and headquarters in Pakistan, following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people...

They use religion to justify killings: Owaisi in Bahrain
They use religion to justify killings: Owaisi in Bahrain

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi, part of the all-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Panda, said that terrorist groups wrongly use religion to justify killing innocent people.

Independent countries...: Kanimozhi on Trump's claim
Independent countries...: Kanimozhi on Trump's claim

The delegation will now head to Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia, where they are expected to arrive on Sunday. Member of the delegation, Brijesh Chowta left earlier for Ljubljana.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD