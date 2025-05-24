HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP: Man sleeping under tree buried alive as civic workers dump sludge on him

Sat, 24 May 2025
A vegetable vendor sleeping under a tree near a cemetery was buried alive after a sewer cleaning team dumped a pile of sludge on him in the Baradari area of Bareilly, police said on Saturday. 

SSP Anurag Arya said a case has been registered at the Baradari police station against the accused civic workers based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father. 

According to police, Sunil Kumar Prajapati (45) from Shantipur, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, was resting under the shade of a tree near his house on Thursday afternoon when a team of civic workers led by Naem emptied a tractor-trolley filled with sludge on him, the officer said. 

The person navigating the tractor-trolley apparently failed to notice Prajapati, the SSP said. 

After some time, the victim's son found his father buried under the debris and brought him out with the help of locals. 

Prajapati was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Municipal commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Maurya said instructions have been issued to investigate the matter. -- PTI

