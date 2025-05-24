Top leader among 2 Maoists killed in Jharkhand

10:19

File image





Lohra, the chief of the JJMP, a Maoist splinter group, and his associate were killed during an anti-Maoist operation, conducted jointly by the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jharkhand police, in a forest under the Latehar Police Station limits, a senior officer said.





"Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces. The police have recovered their bodies," Palamu DIG YS Ramesh said.





The police said the bodies of Lohra and another person, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, have been recovered.





One dreaded member of the group, who was injured, has been arrested, and an INSAS rifle has been recovered from him, sources said. -- PTI

