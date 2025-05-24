HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Top leader among 2 Maoists killed in Jharkhand

Sat, 24 May 2025
Share:
10:19
File image
File image
Two Maoists, including Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad supremo Pappu Lohra, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday morning, the police said. 

Lohra, the chief of the JJMP, a Maoist splinter group, and his associate were killed during an anti-Maoist operation, conducted jointly by the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jharkhand police, in a forest under the Latehar Police Station limits, a senior officer said. 

"Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces. The police have recovered their bodies," Palamu DIG YS Ramesh said. 

The police said the bodies of Lohra and another person, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, have been recovered. 

One dreaded member of the group, who was injured, has been arrested, and an INSAS rifle has been recovered from him, sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Top leader among 2 Maoists killed in Jharkhand
LIVE! Top leader among 2 Maoists killed in Jharkhand

Pak broke Indus treaty spirit with wars, terror: India to UN
Pak broke Indus treaty spirit with wars, terror: India to UN

India has accused Pakistan of violating the spirit of the Indus Waters Treaty by engaging in acts of terrorism and refusing to modify the treaty. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, addressed the...

India hits back, extends airspace ban for Pak flights
India hits back, extends airspace ban for Pak flights

As per the ministry, the Notice to Airmen restricting access for Pakistani flights has been extended for another month.

Russia, Japan, UAE join India's anti-terror push
Russia, Japan, UAE join India's anti-terror push

India has secured international support in its fight against terrorism, with Russia, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates expressing solidarity and a commitment to working together to combat the threat. This follows a recent terrorist...

'If India Thinks It Has Deterred Pak, It's Mistaken'
'If India Thinks It Has Deterred Pak, It's Mistaken'

'There's a lot of sense in what Prime Minister Modi did, but the Indian government has to be really prepared for a really sharp escalation spiral.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD