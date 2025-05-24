HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shiv Sena demands Mumbai-Turkey flight ban

Sat, 24 May 2025
The Shiv Sena party, part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra, urged Indian aviation companies not to operate flights from Mumbai to Turkey, claiming that the tourism revenue given to the country is being used against India.

"Mumbai to Turkey flight should not be operated at any cost, Indian companies like Indigo should at least stay away from such countries who support our enemy countries openly," said Shiv Sena spokesperson and party's social media in-charge Rahool Kanal to mediapersons.

"Providing them transport is pure form of tourism and revenue which they are using against our country," he said.

Kanal had earlier written to Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressing "deep concern over Turkey's recent actions supporting Pakistan.

"In his letter to the CM, the Shiv Sena spokesperson named four flights being of "particular concern," naming three flights of Turkish Airlines and one of Indigo, which are all leaving early morning to Turkey on May 29.

"Banning these flights would be a fitting response to Turkey's actions, demonstrating India's commitment to national security and sovereignty. I request that these flights be suspended until Turkey clarifies its stance on terrorism and distances itself from supporting Pakistan," the letter added. -- ANI

