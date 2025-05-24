SC orders cadre review in all Central Armed Police Forces within 6 months

08:33





A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Department of Personnel and Training to take an appropriate decision within three months of receipt of action taken report from the ministry of home affairs regarding cadre review and review of existing service rules/recruitment rules.





The court's direction came on a batch of pleas seeking Non Functional Financial Upgradation, cadre review and restructuring and amendment of recruitment rules to eliminate IPS deputation.





"Keeping in mind the twin objectives of service mobility of the cadre officers of CAPF, ...removing stagnation on the one hand and the operational/functional requirement of the forces on the other hand, we are of the view that the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs up to the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced over a period of time, say within an outer limit of two years.





"This will bring in a sense of participation of the cadre officers belonging to the CAPFs in the decision-making process within the administrative framework of the CAPFs thereby removing the long-standing grievances of the cadre officers," the bench said. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday directed cadre review, which was due in 2021, in all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SSB, to be carried out within six months.