HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Private firm worker held in Maha for writing pro-Pak slogan

Sat, 24 May 2025
Share:
00:35
image
A 22-year-old trainee worker of a private company was arrested for allegedly writing "Pakistan Zindabad" on a machine in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a police official said on Friday. 

The incident came to light on May 19, he said, adding the firm is located in Chikalthana MIDC. 

"The accused, a resident of Naregaon, had written Pakistan Zindabad in saffron colour. He was arrested under sections pertaining to sedition and other offences. He has told police he did it as a joke. Further probe is underway," the official added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shiv Sena demands Mumbai-Turkey flight ban
LIVE! Shiv Sena demands Mumbai-Turkey flight ban

Russia, Japan, UAE join India's anti-terror push
Russia, Japan, UAE join India's anti-terror push

India has secured international support in its fight against terrorism, with Russia, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates expressing solidarity and a commitment to working together to combat the threat. This follows a recent terrorist...

Harvard sues Trump admin over foreign student ban
Harvard sues Trump admin over foreign student ban

Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to revoke the university's certification to enroll foreign students. The lawsuit claims that the government's action is unlawful and unwarranted...

After IMF, India to oppose World Bank's $20 bn loan to Pak
After IMF, India to oppose World Bank's $20 bn loan to Pak

India will oppose the World Bank funding to Pakistan next month, arguing that Islamabad has used such funds in the past to procure arms and ammunitions. India previously lobbied against the IMF extending a USD 2.3 billion assistance to...

Odisha mulls anti-drone system for Puri temple security
Odisha mulls anti-drone system for Puri temple security

The Odisha government is considering installing an anti-drone system to enhance security at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. The decision follows concerns over unauthorized drone activity near the temple, including reports of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD