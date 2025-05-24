Private firm worker held in Maha for writing pro-Pak slogan

00:35





The incident came to light on May 19, he said, adding the firm is located in Chikalthana MIDC.





"The accused, a resident of Naregaon, had written Pakistan Zindabad in saffron colour. He was arrested under sections pertaining to sedition and other offences. He has told police he did it as a joke. Further probe is underway," the official added. -- PTI

A 22-year-old trainee worker of a private company was arrested for allegedly writing "Pakistan Zindabad" on a machine in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a police official said on Friday.