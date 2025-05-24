HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak claims all its nukes are safe

Sat, 24 May 2025
08:30
Pakistan on Friday said its command and control structures are robust. 

The foreign office in Islamabad also said the country remained fully confident in the strength of its "comprehensive nuclear security regime". 

"Pakistan remains fully confident in the strength of its comprehensive nuclear security regime and the robustness of its command and control structures," the foreign office said in a statement in response to a media query regarding Pakistan's nuclear weapons. 

The foreign office also said that the international community should be more concerned about India's nuclear arsenal and alleged that "the escalating radicalisation of India's political landscape, media, and segments of its society raises legitimate nuclear security concerns." 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in Srinagar said Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be brought under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency as "they are not safe in such a rogue nation". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India hits back, extends airspace ban for Pak flights
India hits back, extends airspace ban for Pak flights

As per the ministry, the Notice to Airmen restricting access for Pakistani flights has been extended for another month.

Russia, Japan, UAE join India's anti-terror push
Russia, Japan, UAE join India's anti-terror push

India has secured international support in its fight against terrorism, with Russia, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates expressing solidarity and a commitment to working together to combat the threat. This follows a recent terrorist...

Ceasefire with India holding, fully committed to it: Pak
Ceasefire with India holding, fully committed to it: Pak

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said on Friday that the ceasefire with India was holding and the country is committed to it. He also said that Pakistan is committed to making the ceasefire hold and de-escalation...

Ajit Pawar Faces Heat Over Dowry Death
Ajit Pawar Faces Heat Over Dowry Death

The controversy deepened after a video surfaced showing Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the wedding, personally handing over a Fortuner SUV and making a remark widely interpreted as normalising dowry.

