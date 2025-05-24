HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Monsoon hits Kerala, earliest onset since 2009: IMD

Sat, 24 May 2025
12:03
The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Saturday, marking its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009 when it began on May 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

Normally, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15.
 
The monsoon set in over the southern state on May 30 last year; June 8 in 2023; May 29 in 2022; June 3 in 2021; June 1 in 2020; June 8 in 2019; and May 29 in 2018, IMD data showed.

According to meteorologists, there is no direct relationship between the onset date and the total rainfall over the country during the season.

The monsoon arriving early or late in Kerala does not mean it will cover other parts of the country accordingly. It is characterised by large-scale variabilities and global, regional and local features, an official said.

The IMD in April forecast above-normal cumulative rainfall in the 2025 monsoon season, ruling out the possibility of El Nino conditions, which are associated with below-normal rainfall in the Indian subcontinent. -- PTI 

