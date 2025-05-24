Modi to hold roadshow in Patna on May 29

20:18

Prime Minister Narendar Modi will hold a road show in Patna on May 29, 2025.





Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told Rediff.com that Modi is coming on a two days visit to Bihar on May 29 and 30.





"Modi will arrived in Patna on a special plane and his roadshow is likely to start from Patna airport to the state BJP headquarters," Jaiswal said, adding, "Party has been preparing for a road show and it will be his first road show after the Operation Sindoor".

Jaiswal said that Modi will inaugurate newly constructed terminal of the Patna airport soon after his arrival on May 29.





"After that Modi will hold a road show. Thousands of people including supporters, party leaders and workers will be standing on the road to welcome Modi. They will sprinkle flowers and perform aarti," Jaiswal said.





After the road show Modi will meet party leaders including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and state office bearers at the party office in Patna.





"Modi ji will meet party leaders and workers to discuss forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. He is likely to give tips to win the elections. We are all waiting eagerly for it," BJP leader Devesh Kumar said.





M I Khan in Patna