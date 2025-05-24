HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Militant arrested in Manipur's Kamjong

Sat, 24 May 2025
Share:
11:26
image
Security forces arrested a cadre of the banned outfit Prepak from Manipur's Kamjong district, and a firearm along with ammunition was recovered from his possession, the police said on Saturday. 

He was apprehended from a place near the Taret river under the Kasom Khullen Police Station limits on Thursday, a senior officer said. 

One 9 mm pistol, along with ammunition, was seized from the possession of the arrested militant, he said. 

During another operation, security forces recovered two firearms, three hand grenades and ammunition at Pangei Nepali Basti and its adjoining area in Imphal East district on Friday. 

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago. 

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE Updates! Gill set to get captaincy ahead of Bumrah
LIVE Updates! Gill set to get captaincy ahead of Bumrah

LIVE! Rahul Gandhi meets Pak shelling victims in Poonch
LIVE! Rahul Gandhi meets Pak shelling victims in Poonch

Monsoon reaches Kerala, earliest onset since 2009: IMD
Monsoon reaches Kerala, earliest onset since 2009: IMD

Normally, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15.

No tariffs, no US sales: Trump to Apple on India production
No tariffs, no US sales: Trump to Apple on India production

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Apple products if the tech giant does not shift iPhone production from India to the United States. Trump said he expects iPhones sold in the US to be manufactured in America...

Pak broke Indus treaty spirit with wars, terror: India to UN
Pak broke Indus treaty spirit with wars, terror: India to UN

India has accused Pakistan of violating the spirit of the Indus Waters Treaty by engaging in acts of terrorism and refusing to modify the treaty. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, addressed the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD