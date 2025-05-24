HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Make in India, but US sales face tariffs: Trump to Apple

Sat, 24 May 2025
09:19
Apple CEO Tim Cook and US President Donald Trump/ Leah Millis/Reuters
US President Donald Trump has said it is ok for Apple to go to India to build its plants, but then the tech company will not be able to sell its products in America without tariffs. 

Trump's remarks came as he signed multiple executive orders in the Oval Office to boost US nuclear power. 

"But I had an understanding with Tim (Cook) that he wouldn't be doing this. He said he's going to India to build plants. I said, That's okay to go to India, but you're not going to sell into here without tariffs. And that's the way it is," Trump said on Friday. 

"We're talking about the iPhone. If they're going to sell it in America, I want it to be built in the United States," he said. 

Early on Friday, Trump said in a social media post that he expects Apple iPhones that will be sold in the US to be manufactured in America and not India, or anyplace else, threatening to put a 25 percent tariff on the tech company's products if it does not comply. -- PTI

