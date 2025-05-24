Make in India, but US sales face tariffs: Trump to Apple

09:19

Apple CEO Tim Cook and US President Donald Trump/ Leah Millis/Reuters





Trump's remarks came as he signed multiple executive orders in the Oval Office to boost US nuclear power.





"But I had an understanding with Tim (Cook) that he wouldn't be doing this. He said he's going to India to build plants. I said, That's okay to go to India, but you're not going to sell into here without tariffs. And that's the way it is," Trump said on Friday.





"We're talking about the iPhone. If they're going to sell it in America, I want it to be built in the United States," he said.





Early on Friday, Trump said in a social media post that he expects Apple iPhones that will be sold in the US to be manufactured in America and not India, or anyplace else, threatening to put a 25 percent tariff on the tech company's products if it does not comply. -- PTI

