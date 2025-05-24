HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

LIC bags Guinness world record for selling highest life insurance policies in 24 hrs

Sat, 24 May 2025
Share:
14:57
image
Life Insurance Corporation of India on Saturday said it has earned a Guinness World Record title for most life insurance policies sold in 24 hours.
 
This historic achievement, verified by Guinness World Records, recognises the extraordinary performance of the corporation's dedicated agency network on January 20, 2025, LIC said in a statement.

On January 20, a total of 4,52,839 agents of LIC successfully completed and issued an astounding 5,88,107 life insurance policies across India, it noted.

This monumental effort established a new global benchmark for agent productivity in the life insurance industry within 24 hours, it said.

"It is a powerful validation of the relentless dedication, skill, and tireless work ethics of our agents. This achievement reflects our deep commitment towards our mission to provide vital financial protection to our customers and their families," the statement said.

The record attempt was the culmination of an initiative by LIC MD and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty, appealing to every agent to complete at least one policy on 'Mad Million Day' on January 20, 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohanty thanked all customers, agents and employees for making 'Mad Million Day' historic. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guj man arrested for sharing sensitive info with Pak spy
LIVE! Guj man arrested for sharing sensitive info with Pak spy

Gill India's new Test captain, Shami out of Eng Tests
Gill India's new Test captain, Shami out of Eng Tests

The squad also features Karun Nair, who returns to the national set up after a long gap of eight years.

'Pak must understand that messing with India is not easy'
'Pak must understand that messing with India is not easy'

'The attack in Pahalgam targeted the husbands of many women so it was a direct blow to our sindoor'

Uddhav's stand on alliance with Raj is 'MaNaSe': Raut
Uddhav's stand on alliance with Raj is 'MaNaSe': Raut

Raut said Sena-UBT has a positive approach towards an alliance with MNS, which is pronounced 'Manase' in Marathi, while attempting to make a wordplay with the party's name.

Kohli reached out to the selectors in April: Agarkar
Kohli reached out to the selectors in April: Agarkar

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that Virat Kohli had reached out to him last month expressing his desire to quit Test cricket.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD