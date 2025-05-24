HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
K'taka, Kerala CMs to skip NITI Aayog meet in Delhi

Sat, 24 May 2025
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will not attend the 10th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  
"The Chief Minister is not boycotting the meeting, but he has a prior engagement in Mysuru," a source close to the Karnataka CM told PTI.

The source said the Chief Minister has sent his address to the Governing council of the NITI Aayog to New Delhi.

He, however, did not clarify who would present Siddaramaiah's address in the meeting. 

The sources in Kerala said that Pinarayi has designated state Finance Minister K N Balagopal to go in his stead.

However, since it is a meeting of CMs, it is not clear whether Balagopal would be able to attend it, the sources said.

No reason was given for the CM not attending the meeting.

Last year also, Vijayan had not attended a Niti Aayog meeting of CMs in Delhi and had sent Balagopal in his stead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday chair the 10th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, which will focus on states, with a view to make India a developed nation by 2047, according to an official statement.

The theme of the meeting is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'. 

