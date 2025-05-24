HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Intruder shot dead by BSF along Indo-Pak border in Guj

Sat, 24 May 2025
15:13
image
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder attempting to enter from the India-Pakistan international border in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

Alert BSF troops spotted a suspicious person advancing towards the border fence after crossing the international border in Banaskantha on Friday night, the BSF stated in a release.

"They challenged the intruder, but he continued to advance, prompting them to open fire. The intruder was neutralised on the spot," the release said. -- PTI 

