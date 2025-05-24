HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India wants progress; Pak wants...: All-party delegation's John Brittas in Tokyo

Sat, 24 May 2025
11:06
CPM MP and all-party delegation member John Brittas speaks to Indian community in Tokyo/ANI on X
Communist Party of India-Marxist MP John Brittas, who is part of the multi-party delegation to Japan, on Saturday called Pakistan a "theocratic state", and criticised it for terrorist activities in an attempt to "pull India down."

During an interaction with the Indian community in Tokyo, Brittas said, "India is a democratic country. Whereas Pakistan is a theocratic state. India wants to progress, and that is why Pakistan wants to pull us down. That is why all the terrorist activities take place."

Highlighting the different political allegiances of members of the delegation. 

Brittas emphasised the unity of all the parties in condemning terrorism and prioritising national interest.

"We are all from 5 different political parties, 3 of which are completely opposed to the ruling party, but we have all come here with a sense of purpose... We give priority to national interest," he said.

Slamming Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir on his promotion as Field Marshal, Brittas suggested that it is the Pakistani Army that controls the nation.

"Pakistani military leader Asim Munir has recently declared himself a Field Marshal... He is the second Field Marshal after Ayub Khan... All countries have an army, whereas the army (Pakistani army) has a nation." -- ANI

