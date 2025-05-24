HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IMF holds 'constructive discussions' with Pakistan

Sat, 24 May 2025
Share:
13:21
image
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Saturday that it held "constructive discussions" with Pakistani authorities on the upcoming budget while committing to continue talks in the coming days.
 
The IMF team started high-level policy talks in Islamabad on May 19 to discuss the FY 2025-26 budget, which went on for days but apparently were inconclusive, forcing the government to delay the announcement of the budget till June 10.
 
"We held constructive discussions with the authorities on their FY2026 budget proposals and broader economic policy, and reform agenda supported by the 2024 Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the 2025 Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF)," the IMF's mission chief Nathan Porter said in a statement.
 
"We will continue discussions towards agreeing over the authorities' FY26 budget over the coming days," the statement added. 
 
The current discussions were focused on actions to enhance revenue, including bolstering compliance and expanding the tax base and prioritising expenditure.
 
"The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to fiscal consolidation while safeguarding social and priority expenditures, aiming for a primary surplus of 1.6 per cent of GDP in FY2026," Porter said.
 
He added that talks covered ongoing energy sector reforms aimed at improving financial viability and reducing the high-cost structure of Pakistan's power sector as well as other structural reforms which will help foster sustainable growth and promote a more level playing field for business and investment.
 
The government emphasised its commitment to ensuring sound macroeconomic policy-making and building buffers," according to the statement.
 
"In this context, maintaining an appropriately tight and data-dependent monetary policy remains a priority to ensure inflation is anchored within the central bank's medium-term target range of 57 per cent," Porter stressed.
 
"Rebuilding foreign exchange (FX) reserve buffers, preserving a fully functioning FX market, and allowing for greater exchange rate flexibility are critical to strengthening resilience to external shocks," added Porter. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Gill India's new Test captain, Shami out of Eng Tests
Gill India's new Test captain, Shami out of Eng Tests

The squad also features Karun Nair, who returns to the national set up after a long gap of eight years.

LIVE! IMF holds 'constructive discussions' with Pakistan
LIVE! IMF holds 'constructive discussions' with Pakistan

Monsoon reaches Kerala, earliest onset since 2009: IMD
Monsoon reaches Kerala, earliest onset since 2009: IMD

Normally, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15.

No tariffs, no US sales: Trump to Apple on India production
No tariffs, no US sales: Trump to Apple on India production

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Apple products if the tech giant does not shift iPhone production from India to the United States. Trump said he expects iPhones sold in the US to be manufactured in America...

Man pours toilet cleaner acid on wife after spat over loud music
Man pours toilet cleaner acid on wife after spat over loud music

The 44-year-old woman who sustained injuries over her head and face is now stated to be out of danger. She is recuperating at a hospital.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD