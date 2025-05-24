Elon Musk's X down for users across globe

Microblogging platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), is currently suffering a major outage with thousands of users globally reporting issues.





Users faced various problems, including difficulty signing in and not receiving direct messages. The outage caused inconvenience for many people trying to use the platform on both desktop and mobile devices.





Billionaire Elon Musk-owned company has not yet provided an official statement about the incident.





#TwitterDown is trending on the microblogging platform.