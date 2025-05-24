HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
DMK is not afraid of ED or Modi: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Sat, 24 May 2025
21:29
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said the DMK was not afraid of the raids by the Enforcement Directorate or Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the party would face the cases legally.

Udhayanidhi, who is DMK youth wing secretary, said the DMK dispensation would continue to raise its voice for state rights, and would not be cowed down by any intimidation.'

"We are not afraid of ED or Modi. The DMK nurtured by Kalaignar (his grandfather and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi), is a party with self-respect firmly moored to the principles of Periyar (rationalist leader E V Ramasamy)," Udhayanidhi told reporters in Pudukkottai.

He was responding to a question on the opposition AIADMK accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of rushing to the national capital to attend the Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting today in the wake of ED searches on the offices of state-owned enterprise TASMAC.

Udhayanidhi replied that the Chief Minister had gone to attend the meeting to obtain funds for Tamil Nadu. 
        
"They (BJP government at the Centre) tried to intimidate us in the past but we refused to yield. Our's is not a party with a servitude mindset. We will face the cases legally," the Deputy Chief Minister who was in Pudukkottai and reviewed the government programmes at the collectorate, said.

Later, he distributed welfare aids to the tune of Rs 40.54 crore to 1,195 beneficiaries and it included the distribution of free house pattas to 125 tribals. -- PTI  

