HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Covid variants causing rise in cases, detected in India

Sat, 24 May 2025
Share:
17:09
image
One case of the newly emerging COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 and four instances of the LF.7 type have been detected in India, according to INSACOG data.
 
As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise in Covid cases in China and parts of Asia.

According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), one case of NB.1.8.1 was identified in April in Tamil Nadu and four cases of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat in May.

In India, the most common variant remains JN.1, comprising 53 per cent of samples tested, followed by BA.2 (26 per cent) and other Omicron sublineages (20 per cent).

Though WHO's preliminary risk assessment classifies NB.1.8.1 as posing a low public health risk globally, its spike protein mutations such as A435S, V445H, and T478I suggest increased transmissibility and immune evasion compared to other variants.

As of May 19, the country had 257 active Covid cases.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guj man arrested for sharing sensitive info with Pak spy
LIVE! Guj man arrested for sharing sensitive info with Pak spy

Gujarat man arrested for leaking BSF, Navy info to Pak spy
Gujarat man arrested for leaking BSF, Navy info to Pak spy

Since June 2023, Gohil, a resident of Lakhpat taluka of Kutch, had shared photos and videos of various BSF and naval facilities in Kutch district via WhatsApp with the Pakistani spy for money, said Superintendent of Police (ATS)...

Gill India's new Test captain, Shami out of Eng Tests
Gill India's new Test captain, Shami out of Eng Tests

The squad also features Karun Nair, who returns to the national set up after a long gap of eight years.

'Pak must understand that messing with India is not easy'
'Pak must understand that messing with India is not easy'

'The attack in Pahalgam targeted the husbands of many women so it was a direct blow to our sindoor'

Uddhav's stand on alliance with Raj is 'MaNaSe': Raut
Uddhav's stand on alliance with Raj is 'MaNaSe': Raut

Raut said Sena-UBT has a positive approach towards an alliance with MNS, which is pronounced 'Manase' in Marathi, while attempting to make a wordplay with the party's name.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD