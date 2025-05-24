HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Building collapses after massive fire at factory triggers blast in Delhi

Sat, 24 May 2025
10:31
A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area early Saturday, triggering a powerful explosion that caused the building to collapse, the Delhi Fire Services said. 

"Seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Sector 2 after a call reporting a fire at a factory manufacturing plastic bottles was received at 4.48 am," DFS chief Atul Garg said. 

Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the multi-storey building, which collapsed after an explosion, as the flames rapidly engulfed the entire structure. 

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, officials said. The explosion, which occurred shortly after the fire broke out, jolted the residents in the nearby areas, triggering panic as several locals rushed out of their homes, fearing further blasts, they said. The rescue and containment operations faced difficulty due to the debris scattered all around, they said. Police have launched a probe to find out what triggered the fire and the subsequent explosion.

