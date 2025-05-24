HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
At Niti Aayog meet, TN CM demands 50% share in central taxes

Sat, 24 May 2025
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday sought the Centre to enhance the state's share in central taxes to 50 per cent and also underscored the necessity for a dedicated urban transformation mission in the state.

Speaking at the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi, he 'demanded a rightful 50 per cent share for states in central taxes.'

"We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 41," the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

He further said "on the lines of Amrut 2.0, I stressed the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission, as Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in India."

"Also, I urged a #CleanGanga-style project for Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani, with names in English for national coherence and regional pride," Stalin said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guj man arrested for sharing sensitive info with Pak spy
LIVE! Guj man arrested for sharing sensitive info with Pak spy

Gujarat man arrested for leaking BSF, Navy info to Pak spy
Gujarat man arrested for leaking BSF, Navy info to Pak spy

Since June 2023, Gohil, a resident of Lakhpat taluka of Kutch, had shared photos and videos of various BSF and naval facilities in Kutch district via WhatsApp with the Pakistani spy for money, said Superintendent of Police (ATS)...

Gill India's new Test captain, Shami out of Eng Tests
Gill India's new Test captain, Shami out of Eng Tests

The squad also features Karun Nair, who returns to the national set up after a long gap of eight years.

'Pak must understand that messing with India is not easy'
'Pak must understand that messing with India is not easy'

'The attack in Pahalgam targeted the husbands of many women so it was a direct blow to our sindoor'

Uddhav's stand on alliance with Raj is 'MaNaSe': Raut
Uddhav's stand on alliance with Raj is 'MaNaSe': Raut

Raut said Sena-UBT has a positive approach towards an alliance with MNS, which is pronounced 'Manase' in Marathi, while attempting to make a wordplay with the party's name.

