All-party delegation reaches Bahrain to bolster India's anti-terror diplomacy

All-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda (4th from left) reaches Bahrain/ANI Photo





The delegation led by senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda was received by Ambassador Vinod K Jacob at the airport.





"The All-Party Delegation led by H E @PandaJay Member of Parliament arrived in Bahrain. India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism will be highlighted in all the engagements," the Embassy of India in Bahrain posted on X.





The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.





Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.





India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.





The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. -- PTI

