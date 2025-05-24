HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

All-party delegation reaches Bahrain to bolster India's anti-terror diplomacy

Sat, 24 May 2025
Share:
11:24
All-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda (4th from left) reaches Bahrain/ANI Photo
All-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda (4th from left) reaches Bahrain/ANI Photo
An all-party Indian delegation reached Bahrain on Saturday as part of New Delhi's global diplomatic outreach to highlight its unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism. 

The delegation led by senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda was received by Ambassador Vinod K Jacob at the airport. 

"The All-Party Delegation led by H E @PandaJay Member of Parliament arrived in Bahrain. India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism will be highlighted in all the engagements," the Embassy of India in Bahrain posted on X. 

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror. 

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. 

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. 

The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RBI dividend to cut fiscal deficit to 4.2% of GDP: SBI
LIVE! RBI dividend to cut fiscal deficit to 4.2% of GDP: SBI

Pak broke Indus treaty spirit with wars, terror: India to UN
Pak broke Indus treaty spirit with wars, terror: India to UN

India has accused Pakistan of violating the spirit of the Indus Waters Treaty by engaging in acts of terrorism and refusing to modify the treaty. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, addressed the...

India hits back, extends airspace ban for Pak flights
India hits back, extends airspace ban for Pak flights

As per the ministry, the Notice to Airmen restricting access for Pakistani flights has been extended for another month.

Russia, Japan, UAE join India's anti-terror push
Russia, Japan, UAE join India's anti-terror push

India has secured international support in its fight against terrorism, with Russia, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates expressing solidarity and a commitment to working together to combat the threat. This follows a recent terrorist...

'If India Thinks It Has Deterred Pak, It's Mistaken'
'If India Thinks It Has Deterred Pak, It's Mistaken'

'There's a lot of sense in what Prime Minister Modi did, but the Indian government has to be really prepared for a really sharp escalation spiral.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD