HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Action against UP school for keeping langur tied on campus, animal rescued

Sat, 24 May 2025
Share:
09:06
image
A case has been registered against a private school here under the Wildlife (Protection) Act following a complaint by animal rights organisation PETA India, officials said on Thursday. 

Regional forest officer (Sadar) Atul Tiwari said the complaint was lodged last week, alleging that a langur was being kept tied to a tree without permission at Prasad Senior Secondary Public School on Maholi Road. 

District-level officer of the social forestry division, Rajnikant Mittal, said the allegations were found to be true during investigation following which the forest department registered a case. 

The case was registered under sections 9 (prohibits the hunting of wild animals listed in Schedules I and II), 39 9outlines that wild animals, other than vermin, are considered government property under certain conditions)and 51 (outlines the penalties for violating the act and its related rules) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and rescued the langur. 

The animal will be produced before a court for legal custody proceedings before being relocated to a suitable habitat, he said. 

According to the Act, the Indian langur is a protected species under Schedule II, and its illegal confinement is punishable with imprisonment of three to seven years, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both. 

PETA India's Anti-Cruelty Campaign Coordinator Shraddha Purohit said the central government had clarified through a 1998 amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, that monkeys and other wild animals cannot be used for performances or trained for such purposes. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak claims all its nukes are safe
LIVE! Pak claims all its nukes are safe

India hits back, extends airspace ban for Pak flights
India hits back, extends airspace ban for Pak flights

As per the ministry, the Notice to Airmen restricting access for Pakistani flights has been extended for another month.

Russia, Japan, UAE join India's anti-terror push
Russia, Japan, UAE join India's anti-terror push

India has secured international support in its fight against terrorism, with Russia, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates expressing solidarity and a commitment to working together to combat the threat. This follows a recent terrorist...

Ceasefire with India holding, fully committed to it: Pak
Ceasefire with India holding, fully committed to it: Pak

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said on Friday that the ceasefire with India was holding and the country is committed to it. He also said that Pakistan is committed to making the ceasefire hold and de-escalation...

Ajit Pawar Faces Heat Over Dowry Death
Ajit Pawar Faces Heat Over Dowry Death

The controversy deepened after a video surfaced showing Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the wedding, personally handing over a Fortuner SUV and making a remark widely interpreted as normalising dowry.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD