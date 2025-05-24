HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
3-year-old Dalit girl raped, murdered in Andhra

Sat, 24 May 2025
image
A three-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered here in Kadapa district by a 25-year-old man, said a police official on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Prakash Babu, said the girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a person called Rahmatullah of Kambaladinne village in Mylavaram mandal around Friday noon.
"He is in our custody," Babu told PTI.

According to police, Rahmatullah came to attend a wedding and allegedly took the girl behind the function hall and raped and smothered her to death.
Police booked him under the SC, ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

