Trump halts Harvard's eligibility to enrol int'l students

A report in the New York Times cited a letter sent to Harvard University by Department of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem.





In the letter, Noem writes, I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked.





The NYT report said the development is a major escalation in the administration's efforts to pressure the college to fall in line with the president's agenda.





The administration notified Harvard about the decision after a back-and-forth in recent days over the legality of a sprawling records request as part of the Department of Homeland Security's investigation, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the negotiations.





In April, Noem had written a scathing letter demanding detailed records on Harvard's foreign student visa holders' illegal and violent activities by April 30.





The DHS had said that Harvard would otherwise face immediate loss of Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, a DHS news release had said.





Harvard bending the knee to antisemitism driven by its spineless leadership fuels a cesspool of extremist riots and threatens our national security, Noem had said. -- PTI

