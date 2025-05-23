HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Take action against those dumping garbage at Sabarimala: HC

Fri, 23 May 2025
20:05
File image
The Kerala high court has directed the deputy director of Periyar Tiger Reserve (West Division), to take action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act against those responsible for "unscientific dumping" of solid waste at Sabarimala during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S directed the deputy director, Periyar Tiger Reserve to also take action against those who burned the solid waste, which included plastic jaggery bags and other non-biodegradable material.

The court noted that dumping of the waste resulted in elephant herds and other animals, including sambar deer, eating the garbage, which contained plastic and toxic material.

The bench also observed that over the years, two sambar deer and two elephants died due to the consumption of plastic waste.

According to the court order, the average quantity of waste generated at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season is 24 tons per day.

The average quantity of waste processed in the incinerators at the Sannidhanam, during the festival season, is approximately 14 tons per day.

The bench further noted that the Sabarimala Sannidhanam was situated in the core and critical area of Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot recognised as a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). -- PTI

