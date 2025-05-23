SC allows Delhi to withdraw cases against Centre, LG

16:40

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Delhi government to withdraw seven cases filed by the erstwhile Aam Aadmi Party government against the Centre and Lieutenant Governor over issues including the control over services in the capital.





A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Agustine George Masih took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, and allowed the plea.





A lawyer raised the issue of payment of pending fees of the advocates engaged during the AAP rule.





The law officer assured the bench that all pending fees would be paid.





On May 22, the seven bitterly-contested cases filed by the erstwhile AAP-led Delhi government against the Centre and the LG were sought to be withdrawn from the top court. -- PTI