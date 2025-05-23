HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC allows Delhi to withdraw cases against Centre, LG

Fri, 23 May 2025
Share:
16:40
image
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Delhi government to withdraw seven cases filed by the erstwhile Aam Aadmi Party government against the Centre and Lieutenant Governor over issues including the control over services in the capital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Agustine George Masih took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, and allowed the plea.

A lawyer raised the issue of payment of pending fees of the advocates engaged during the AAP rule.

The law officer assured the bench that all pending fees would be paid.

On May 22, the seven bitterly-contested cases filed by the erstwhile AAP-led Delhi government against the Centre and the LG were sought to be withdrawn from the top court.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC allows Delhi to withdraw cases against Centre, LG
LIVE! SC allows Delhi to withdraw cases against Centre, LG

All conditions met: IMF defends $1 billion loan to Pak
All conditions met: IMF defends $1 billion loan to Pak

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said its executive board granted $1 billion in assistance to Pakistan this month after finding out that the country met all conditions and targets for it.

Flight with Indian MPs lands in Moscow amid air attack
Flight with Indian MPs lands in Moscow amid air attack

A flight carrying an Indian MP delegation to Moscow, led by DMK leader Kanimozhi, had to circle in the sky for a period of time due to a drone attack, but the aircraft later landed safely. The delegation, deputed by the Centre as part of...

India pushes to get Pakistan back in FATF 'grey list'
India pushes to get Pakistan back in FATF 'grey list'

India will argue for Pakistan's return to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list due to its alleged failure to combat money laundering and terror financing. The move comes after recent tensions between the two countries...

When India Nearly Eliminated Dawood...
When India Nearly Eliminated Dawood...

'6 shooters went to kill Dawood in Pakistan.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD