Rupee snaps 3-day losing streak, gains 70 paise to settle at 85.25 vs USD

Forex traders said, the rupee which had lost 53 paise in the last three trading sessions, settled with significant gains on Friday largely supported by the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.





However, a slight recovery in crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows capped the appreciation bias in the local unit to some extent.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee witnessed heavy volatility.





It opened at 85.95 then touched an intra-day high of 85.11 and a low of 86.10 against the US dollar.





The domestic unit settled for the day at 85.25 (provisional), higher by 70 per cent over its previous close.

