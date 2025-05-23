HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee snaps 3-day losing streak, gains 70 paise to settle at 85.25 vs USD

Fri, 23 May 2025
Share:
18:38
image
The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak and settled for the day higher by 70 paise at 85.25 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, on a sharp fall in the dollar index and surge in domestic equities, amid rise in risk appetite for riskier assets. 

Forex traders said, the rupee which had lost 53 paise in the last three trading sessions, settled with significant gains on Friday largely supported by the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. 

However, a slight recovery in crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows capped the appreciation bias in the local unit to some extent. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee witnessed heavy volatility. 

It opened at 85.95 then touched an intra-day high of 85.11 and a low of 86.10 against the US dollar. 

The domestic unit settled for the day at 85.25 (provisional), higher by 70 per cent over its previous close.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Make in US or face 25% tariff: Trump to Apple
LIVE! Make in US or face 25% tariff: Trump to Apple

After IMF, India to oppose World Bank's $20 bn loan to Pak
After IMF, India to oppose World Bank's $20 bn loan to Pak

India will oppose the World Bank funding to Pakistan next month, arguing that Islamabad has used such funds in the past to procure arms and ammunitions. India previously lobbied against the IMF extending a USD 2.3 billion assistance to...

IndiGo crew sought to enter Pak airspace, confirms DGCA
IndiGo crew sought to enter Pak airspace, confirms DGCA

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence near Pathankot on Wednesday, prompting the crew to request permission to enter Pakistani airspace to avoid the weather. However, their request was denied. The...

Raj BJP MLA disqualified after sentence in assault case
Raj BJP MLA disqualified after sentence in assault case

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has terminated the membership of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena after he was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail for pointing a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate. Meena's membership was...

'If India Thinks It Has Deterred Pak, It's Mistaken'
'If India Thinks It Has Deterred Pak, It's Mistaken'

'There's a lot of sense in what Prime Minister Modi did, but the Indian government has to be really prepared for a really sharp escalation spiral.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD