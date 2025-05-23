HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Row over Tamannaah Bhatia's appointment as KSDL brand ambassador

Fri, 23 May 2025
Share:
16:43
image
Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Friday defended the government's decision to appoint actress Tamannaah Bhatia as brand ambassador of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, as pro-Kannada activists protested outside the KSDL factory in Yeshwanthpur, opposing the move.

The Karnataka government had appointed Bhatia as the brand ambassador of KSDL, which manufactures the famed Mysore Sandal Soap, on Tuesday. The two-year-and-two-day contract will cost the state exchequer Rs 6.2 crore.

Patil, who holds the Commerce and Industries portfolio, said the move was part of efforts to position KSDL products as a global brand.

"We have created an international brand. We will sell it across the world with new packaging tailored to international markets, aiming to reach the Western world and the Gulf region. As part of this long-term strategy, we have engaged Tamannaah Bhatia," the Minister told reporters.

He said the decision was taken through a committee headed by experts.

Patil added that other actresses were also considered, but many were already endorsing competing products.

"Rashmika Mandanna is associated with other products. Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani have also endorsed various brands. Even Deepika Padukone has endorsed some products, including her brand, I believe," Patil said.

He noted that the selection of a brand ambassador involves several considerations, including availability, non-compete clauses, social media presence, alignment with the brand's identity, and marketing reach.

"This is part of business it has nothing to do with Kannada. It's trade. We are in business. This is not just about Karnataka; we have to take the brand global," he added.

Patil also highlighted that the production of KSDL products has increased by 110 per cent with the existing machinery and staff.

"We plugged all loopholes and malpractices, and streamlined operations. We started building the brand," he said.

He further noted that KSDL's turnover rose from Rs 1,375 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 1,571 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 1,788 crore in 2024-25.

The net profit, which was around Rs 182 crore in 2022-23, increased to Rs 362 crore in 2023-24 and is expected to reach Rs 415 crore in 2024-25.

"We have a long-term strategy to increase sales to Rs 5,000 crore. A new factory in Vijayapura is being established. We've also brought in an officer from Hindustan Unilever, Rajnikant, who worked there for 18 years and is now advising us. We have rolled out 23 new projects," Patil said.

"Do people buy soap because of Tamannaah? They buy it if they need it. This is a Karnataka product. We know that Puneeth Rajkumar endorsed Nandini Milk, and we've all seen how far the brand reached after that. We will not allow any Hindi actor to endorse Mysore Sandal Soap," said Kannada activist Roopesh Rajanna, speaking during the protest.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC allows Delhi to withdraw cases against Centre, LG
LIVE! SC allows Delhi to withdraw cases against Centre, LG

All conditions met: IMF defends $1 billion loan to Pak
All conditions met: IMF defends $1 billion loan to Pak

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said its executive board granted $1 billion in assistance to Pakistan this month after finding out that the country met all conditions and targets for it.

Flight with Indian MPs lands in Moscow amid air attack
Flight with Indian MPs lands in Moscow amid air attack

A flight carrying an Indian MP delegation to Moscow, led by DMK leader Kanimozhi, had to circle in the sky for a period of time due to a drone attack, but the aircraft later landed safely. The delegation, deputed by the Centre as part of...

India pushes to get Pakistan back in FATF 'grey list'
India pushes to get Pakistan back in FATF 'grey list'

India will argue for Pakistan's return to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list due to its alleged failure to combat money laundering and terror financing. The move comes after recent tensions between the two countries...

When India Nearly Eliminated Dawood...
When India Nearly Eliminated Dawood...

'6 shooters went to kill Dawood in Pakistan.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD