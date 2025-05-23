Pune dowry death case: Man booked for threatening victim's kin with pistol

00:55





Expelled Nationalist Congress Party leader Rajendra Hagawane along with four members of his family, have been accused of abetting the suicide of his daughter-in-law Vaishnavi.





Vaishnavi (26) allegedly hanged herself at her in-laws' house in Bavdhan area near Pune on May 16.





Her relatives have alleged she was harassed for dowry.





"When Vishnavi's family, the Kaspates, went to the residence of Nilesh Ramchandra Chavhan on May 19 to get custody of her 10-month-old child, he threatened them. Chavhan, a kin of Hagawane, threatened them with a pistol. On Thursday, after completing all the legal procedures, the custody of the child was handed over to Vaishnavi's parents," he said.





A case was registered at Warje police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act against Chavhan, he added. -- PTI

