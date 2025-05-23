HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak PM to visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from May 25 to 30

Fri, 23 May 2025
22:40
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would pay a visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from May 25-30 to appreciate the support by friendly countries during the military conflict with India, it was announced on Friday. 

It would be Sharif's first foreign trip after the recent four-day conflict with India. 

According to the foreign office, the prime minister during the visit would have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on the entire range of issues covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance. 

He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India, the Foreign Office said. 

The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, from May 29-30. 

India, on May 7, destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. -- PTI

