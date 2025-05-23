HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NSA Ajit Doval to visit Russia next week

Fri, 23 May 2025
18:26
National security advisor Ajit Doval is expected to visit Russia next week, according to sources. 

The development comes as a seven-party Indian parliamentary delegation is visiting several nations to garner global support against terrorism. 

The outreach follows the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, with counterterrorism cooperation emerging as a central theme in all diplomatic engagements. 

Last year, on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting in St Petersburg, Russia, Doval met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged a handshake. 

In a statement released on Telegram, the Russian Embassy in India had said that during his meeting with NSA Doval, President Putin praised the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and emphasised the crucial role of security issues in bilateral relations. 

"During the conversation, Vladimir Putin noted the successful development of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and stressed the importance of security issues in bilateral relations, thanking the Indian side for maintaining dialogue in this area," the statement said. 

During the visit, Doval also had a bilateral meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs meeting in St Petersburg. -- ANI

