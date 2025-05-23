HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets bounce back in early trade after sharp fall

Fri, 23 May 2025
10:16
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday driven by buying in blue-chip IT stocks and a firm trend in Asian equity markets.

After a flat start to the trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex later bounced back and climbed 219.05 points to 81,171.04.

The NSE Nifty went up by 111.2 points to 24,720.90. Later, both the benchmark indices extended their rally.

The BSE benchmark gauge quoted 411.60 points higher at 81,363.59, and the Nifty traded 145.15 points up at 24,755.75.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, HCL Tech, Power Grid, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and Nestle were among the biggest gainers. 

Sun Pharma and Mahindra & Mahindra were the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory.

US markets ended largely flat on Thursday.  -- PTI

