Make in US or face 25% tariff: Trump to Apple

17:42

Pic: Abdul Saboor/Reuters





The threat, delivered via social media, could significantly impact iPhone prices for American consumers and potentially dent the profits of one of the nation's leading technology firms.





"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's [sic] that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," Trump posted on Truth Social.





"If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US."





Apple, under the leadership of CEO Tim Cook, has been exploring options to diversify its supply chain, including shifting some iPhone manufacturing to India.





This strategy was reportedly a response to tariffs previously imposed by the Trump administration on goods from China.





However, this plan appears to have become a growing source of frustration for the president, who reportedly raised the issue during his recent trip to the Middle East.





Analysts suggest that a 25% tariff could dramatically increase the cost of iPhones, potentially impacting sales and the company's market position in the US.





Apple has not yet issued a public response to President Trump's latest threat.

