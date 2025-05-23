HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
LIC's top management set for June reshuffle

Fri, 23 May 2025
10:23
Subrata Panda, Business Standard

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation is set for a reshuffle in its top management in June, with the term of the current MD &CEO ending and two new MDs stepping in to replace two outgoing ones.

The Centre appointed Dinesh Pant as MD effective from June 1. He is currently serving as the executive director and actuary. Ratnakar Patnaik, who was previously executive director and chief investment officer, will also assume the role of MD on the same date. While Pants term will last till May 2027, Patnaik has been appointed till March 2028.

The term of Siddhartha Mohanty, LICs current MD & CEO, is set to end on June 7.

Currently, LICs top leadership comprises Mohanty as MD & CEO, along with four MDs -- M Jagannath, Tablesh Pandey, Sat Pal Bhanoo and R Doraiswamy.

The terms of Jagannath and Pandey as MDs will conclude at the end of May, while Bhanoos and Doraiswamys terms will end in December 2025 and August 2026 respectively.

The government had appointed Mohanty as LICs chairman in April 2023, till June 2024. He then took over the position of MD & CEO till June 7, 2025, that is until the age of 62 years. He was the first MD & CEO of LIC.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (Employees) Pension (Amendment) Rules and The LIC Act 1959 was amended in 2021 for doing away with the post of chairman and the appointment of MD & CEO.

