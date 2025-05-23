HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Karnataka HC stays FIR against Amit Malviya, Arnab Goswami

Fri, 23 May 2025
Share:
08:41
image
The Karnataka high court on Thursday stayed the proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya and Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, with the next hearing to take place on June 20.

Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam told reporters that the Karnataka high court passed interim orders on Thursday in the petitions challenging two separate FIRs lodged against Amit Malviya and Arnab Goswami.

"The Karnataka high court has stayed the proceedings till the next hearing date on June 20...In both cases, the offence alleged in the FIR uploaded on the website of the police department was Section 352. Whereas the certified copy available with the magistrate states Section 353 of the BNS. So the FIRs have been manipulated...They have been targeted politically, and there is no case for filing the FIR," Aruna Shyam said.

He was answering a query on the FIR filed by Congress against Amit Malviya and Arnab Goswami.

Aruna Shyam said the matter will now be heard on June 20.

"Notices have been issued to different complainants, who claim to be office bearers of the Congress party. Till then, the proceedings have been stayed...Section 352 is bailable, but section 353 of BNS is not bailable," he said.

Two persons had filed police complaints against Amit Malviya, who is in-charge of BJP's Information and Technology Dept, and Arnab Goswami.

The complainant accused them of 'disseminating false information' and propagating a 'fabricated claim that the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkey is the office of the Indian National Congress'.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said yesterday that the INC has filed criminal complaints against Amit Malviya and Arnab Goswami.

He accused them of 'spreading lies' and said the complaints have now been registered and converted to FIRs.

Republic Digital had issued a corrigendum on May 20, saying that an incorrect image was inadvertently used erroneously depicting a building as the Congress office in Turkey due to a technical error.

It regretted the error and said it was promptly rectified.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dowry-suicide: Absconding ex-NCP leader, son held
LIVE! Dowry-suicide: Absconding ex-NCP leader, son held

Bangladesh's interim govt chief Yunus likely to resign
Bangladesh's interim govt chief Yunus likely to resign

Bangladesh's interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus is considering resigning after political parties failed to reach a common ground, according to the National Citizen Party (NCP) chief. Yunus, appointed after a student-led...

'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'
'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'

'The precision strikes were well planned and excellently executed. The world will be studying this operation.'

IndiGo pilot's request to use Pak airspace rejected
IndiGo pilot's request to use Pak airspace rejected

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence after a sudden hailstorm. The pilot requested permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control to use Pakistani airspace to avoid the turbulence, but the request was...

Act against Pakistan's terror ecosystem: India to Turkiye
Act against Pakistan's terror ecosystem: India to Turkiye

India expects Turkiye to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism, said ministry of external affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal during the weekly briefing on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD