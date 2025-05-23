HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IndiGo Pilot sought to enter Pak airspace, confirms DGCA

Fri, 23 May 2025
Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said the crew of IndiGo flight from the national capital to Srinagar on Wednesday had sought permission to enter the Pakistan airspace to avoid turbulence but the request was rejected.

In a detailed statement about the incident, the DGCA said there was no injury to any passengers who were on the flight and that the aircraft's 'nose radome' was damaged.

The incident of the aircraft encountering turbulence is being probed by the DGCA.

On Wednesday, IndiGo's A321 neo aircraft operating flight 6E 2142 encountered hailstorm and severe turbulence near Pathankot.

"As per crew statement, they requested Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route, however, it was not approved.

"Later crew contacted Lahore to enter into their airspace to avoid the weather but the same was refused too," DGCA said.

According to the regulator, the crew initially attempted to return back but as they were close to the thunder storm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather.

"Subsequently, they encountered hailstorm and severe turbulence. Crew chose to continue at the same heading to exit the weather by the shortest route towards Srinagar," the statement said.

On Thursday, PTI reported that the Lahore ATC had rejected the flight pilot's request to use the Pakistan airspace to avoid turbulence.   -- PTI

