Follow Rediff on:      
India's forex kitty drops $4.88 bn to $685.72 bn

Fri, 23 May 2025
17:33
India's forex reserves dropped $4.888 billion to $685.729 billion for the week ended May 16, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. 

The overall reserves jumped by $4.553 billion to $690.617 billion in the previous reporting week. 

The forex reserves touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024. 

For the week ended May 16, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $279 million to $581.652 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

After the sharp $4.52 billion jump in the previous reporting week, the gold reserves dropped by $5.121 billion to $81.217 billion during the week, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights were down by $43 million to $18.49 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

