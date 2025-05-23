India extends airspace ban for Pak airlines till June 23

22:09

As per the ministry, the notice to airmen restricting access for Pakistani flights has been extended for another month.





The ministry stated, "Indian airspace is not approved for ACFTs registered in Pakistan and ACFTs operated/owned or leased by Pakistani airlines/operators, including military flights."





Earlier, it was reported that the Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight 6E 2142, which was caught in a sudden hailstorm near Pathankot on May 21, was denied entry into Pakistani airspace, which was sought by the pilot to avoid turbulence.





According to the crew's statement to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the pilot's request was dismissed by the Lahore Air Traffic Control.





"On 21.05.2025, Indigo A321 Neo aircraft VT-IMD operated flight 6E-2142 (Delhi -Srinagar). While cruising at FL360, aircraft entered hailstorm and severe turbulence near Pathankot. As per the crew statement, they requested Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route; however, it was not approved," the DGCA said.





"Later, the crew contacted Lahore to enter their airspace to avoid the weather, but the same was refused, too," it added. -- ANI

The ministry of civil aviation on Friday announced the extension of the ban on the use of Indian airspace by Pakistani aircraft until June 23, 2025.