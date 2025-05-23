HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC reserves verdict on Celebi's pleas against security clearance revocation

Fri, 23 May 2025
Share:
17:00
File image
File image
The Delhi high court on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions by Turkey-based Celebi against the revocation of its security clearance. 

Justice Sachin Datta heard submissions by the lawyers appearing for petitioners -- Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, as well as the Centre. 

The judge asked the parties to file their written submissions in the matter by Monday. 

Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety on May 15 revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country. 

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing Celebi, had contended the Centre's move was against the principles of natural justice and in violation of the procedure under the Aircraft Security Rules. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on the other hand, defended the action, stating that there was an "unprecedented" threat to aviation security. 

He argued the decision to revoke clearance was taken in the interest of national security in light of certain inputs that continuing the services of the petitioner companies would be hazardous in the current scenario. 

Celebi, operating in the Indian aviation sector for over 15 years and employing over 10,000 people, offers its services at nine airports. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC allows Delhi to withdraw cases against Centre, LG
LIVE! SC allows Delhi to withdraw cases against Centre, LG

All conditions met: IMF defends $1 billion loan to Pak
All conditions met: IMF defends $1 billion loan to Pak

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said its executive board granted $1 billion in assistance to Pakistan this month after finding out that the country met all conditions and targets for it.

Flight with Indian MPs lands in Moscow amid air attack
Flight with Indian MPs lands in Moscow amid air attack

A flight carrying an Indian MP delegation to Moscow, led by DMK leader Kanimozhi, had to circle in the sky for a period of time due to a drone attack, but the aircraft later landed safely. The delegation, deputed by the Centre as part of...

India pushes to get Pakistan back in FATF 'grey list'
India pushes to get Pakistan back in FATF 'grey list'

India will argue for Pakistan's return to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list due to its alleged failure to combat money laundering and terror financing. The move comes after recent tensions between the two countries...

When India Nearly Eliminated Dawood...
When India Nearly Eliminated Dawood...

'6 shooters went to kill Dawood in Pakistan.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD