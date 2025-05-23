HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt taking inputs from IndiGo, security agencies: Naidu on airline's Turkish plane use

Fri, 23 May 2025
Share:
21:54
Union minister K Rammohan Naidu
Union minister K Rammohan Naidu
The civil aviation ministry is taking inputs from IndiGo and security agencies on the airline's use of planes leased from Turkish Airlines and then will decide on the way forward, Union minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Friday. 

On May 15, aviation security watchdog BCAS revoked the security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the "interest of national security", days after Turkiye backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country. 

Some online travel portals and associations have also issued advisories asking people not to visit Turkiye. 

"Presently, we are taking inputs from IndiGo and also security agencies... we will like to see (then) on how to proceed," Naidu said on Friday. 

He was responding to a query from PTI on what the ministry is discussing with respect to IndiGo operating planes leased from Turkish Airlines. 

IndiGo is operating direct flights to Istanbul with two leased Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines having over 500 seats each. 

It also offers codeshare seats to more than 40 points in Europe and the US through the codeshare partnership with the Turkish carrier. 

On May 21, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline is fully compliant with all regulatory frameworks and regulations for operating flights with planes leased from Turkish Airlines and that it is for the government to decide on the renewal of the leases. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India extends airspace ban for Pak airlines till June 23
LIVE! India extends airspace ban for Pak airlines till June 23

IPL Updates: Salt blazes fifty in 27 balls
IPL Updates: Salt blazes fifty in 27 balls

Harvard sues Trump admin over foreign student ban
Harvard sues Trump admin over foreign student ban

Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to revoke the university's certification to enroll foreign students. The lawsuit claims that the government's action is unlawful and unwarranted...

After IMF, India to oppose World Bank's $20 bn loan to Pak
After IMF, India to oppose World Bank's $20 bn loan to Pak

India will oppose the World Bank funding to Pakistan next month, arguing that Islamabad has used such funds in the past to procure arms and ammunitions. India previously lobbied against the IMF extending a USD 2.3 billion assistance to...

Odisha mulls anti-drone system for Puri temple security
Odisha mulls anti-drone system for Puri temple security

The Odisha government is considering installing an anti-drone system to enhance security at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. The decision follows concerns over unauthorized drone activity near the temple, including reports of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD