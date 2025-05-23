HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Flight with MP delegation circles Moscow amid drone attack

Fri, 23 May 2025
13:40
The flight carrying an Indian MP delegation to Moscow led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi had to circle in the sky for sometime due to a drone attack but the aircraft later landed safely.

Kanimozhi was leading the delegation of MPs deputed by the Centre as part of an international outreach post Operation Sindoor, a military offensive aimed at terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. 

Sources close to Kanimozhi, a Lok Sabha member, said the flight had to circle mid-air .

"It circled in the air and later landed and there was a delay of 45 minutes. She (Kanimozhi) landed safely," sources close to Kanimozhi said in Chennai on Friday.

The multi-party delegation landed in Moscow on Thursday night on the first leg of five-nation tour to sensitise international community on Pakistan-sponsored cross border terrorism, a month after the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

At the Domodedovo International Airport, Kanimozhi and members of her team were received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and other officials. -- PTI

