Ex-M Manmohan Singh portrait at Sikh museum put on hold

Fri, 23 May 2025
19:29
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided to temporarily defer the matter of displaying a portrait of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. 

SGPC secretary Partap Singh on Friday said that a recent meeting of the SGPC's Executive Committee had approved the installation of late Manmohan Singh's portrait in the Central Sikh Museum. 

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has, however, ordered the matter to be put on hold for the time being following objections raised by various groups, he said. 

The SGPC respects the sentiments of the Sikh community and believes that a general consensus among Sikhs is essential on this matter, he added. 

The SGPC secretary further said the decision regarding the portrait will be reconsidered in a future meeting of the Executive Committee. 

Earlier on May 13, it was decided during the SGPC's Executive Committee meeting to display the portrait of Dr Singh and some others in the Central Sikh Museum. -- PTI

