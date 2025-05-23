Encounter in Kishtwar continues for 2nd day

10:31

Encounter between Security forces and terrorists in Singhpora area of Chatroo continued for the second day in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.





A jawan lost his life in the line of duty during the ongoing operation, as per Army officials.





In an official statement on X, White Knight Corps said, 'During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One of our Brave hearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts. Operation is in progress.'





The encounter began in the early hours after security forces established contact with terrorists in the Chhatru area.





The Jammu and Kashmir Police also confirmed the exchange of fire in the area.





"Exchange of fire started between Security Forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chhatru in Kishtwar," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a brief statement.





Earlier, Army officials confirmed that additional troops have been deployed to the region to support the ongoing counter-terrorism operation, which aims to neutralise the hiding militants.





Security forces have cordoned off the area and intensified search operations, with reinforcements ensuring that containment protocols are maintained.





Further details on the number of terrorists involved and the current status of the operation are awaited. -- ANI