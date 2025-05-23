HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
EC to set up mobile deposit facility at voting booths

Fri, 23 May 2025
File image
In a major relief for voters, the EC on Friday said it would set up mobile phone deposit counters at polling stations. 

Several voters who go to cast their votes take their phones inside polling booths by concealing the device in their clothes due to the absence of a facility to deposit it. 

In another move, seeking to rationalise poll day management, the Election Commission (EC) decided to allow parties and candidates to set up booths to distribute unofficial voter identification slips at 100 metres from the polling station entrance. 

Till now, the limit was 200 metres from the "polling location". 

These two key reforms will first be implemented in Bihar, where assembly polls will be held later this year. 

Recognising the increasing coverage and usage of mobile phones in urban and rural areas and the challenges faced not only by the voters at large but also senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities in managing mobile phones on polling day, the commission has decided to allow a mobile deposit facility just outside the polling stations, the EC said. 

"Only mobile phones shall be allowed within 100 metres of the polling station and that too in switched-off mode. Very simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags shall be provided near the entrance door of the polling station where the voters would be required to deposit their mobile phones. Mobile phones shall not be allowed to be carried inside the polling station," the poll authority said. -- PTI

