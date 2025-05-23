HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dowry-suicide: Absconding former NCP leader, son held

Fri, 23 May 2025
An ex-Nationalist Congress Party leader from Pune and his son, who were on the run after being named in a dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case involving the former's daughter-in-law, were arrested on Friday, police said.

"Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil were taken into custody from the Swargate area while attempting to flee the city," said Vishal Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) of the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, said on Thursday that he had expelled the father-son duo from his party over the issue.

Rajendra Hagawane's daughter-in-law Vaishnavi (26) allegedly hanged herself on May 16 at her in-laws' house in the Bavdhan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district.

Her parents alleged they had given 51 tolas (595 gm) of gold, silver and an SUV to her husband's family at the time of marriage, but the Hagawane family harassed her yet, demanding she bring Rs 2 crore to purchase land.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against her husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane, Rajendra Hagawane, sister-in-law Karishma, and brother-in-law Sushil under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections concerning abetment to suicide and domestic violence, police said.

Police had already arrested Vasihnavi's the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of the victim, while Rajendra and Sushil were on the run.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Bangladesh's interim govt chief Yunus likely to resign
Bangladesh's interim govt chief Yunus likely to resign

Bangladesh's interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus is considering resigning after political parties failed to reach a common ground, according to the National Citizen Party (NCP) chief. Yunus, appointed after a student-led...

'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'
'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'

'The precision strikes were well planned and excellently executed. The world will be studying this operation.'

IndiGo pilot's request to use Pak airspace rejected
IndiGo pilot's request to use Pak airspace rejected

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence after a sudden hailstorm. The pilot requested permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control to use Pakistani airspace to avoid the turbulence, but the request was...

Act against Pakistan's terror ecosystem: India to Turkiye
Act against Pakistan's terror ecosystem: India to Turkiye

India expects Turkiye to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism, said ministry of external affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal during the weekly briefing on Thursday.

