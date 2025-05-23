Delhi reports 23 Covid cases, issues advisory to hospitals

21:14

On Friday, health minister Pankaj Singh said that 23 COVID-19 cases have been reported till Thursday and the government is verifying the details whether patients are residents of Delhi or have travel history outside the city.





"The Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with any situation. We have already coordinated with all medical superintendents, doctors, and their teams across hospitals in the capital," Singh said in a statement.





In terms of preparedness, hospitals and healthcare facilities have been placed on alert, and all necessary resources are being mobilised to ensure rapid response and care, the statement said.





The health department continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to the public, he said, adding that citizens are advised to follow all health and safety guidelines and cooperate with authorities as needed.





Earlier, the health department issued an advisory to all Delhi government hospitals regarding COVID-19 preparedness. -- PTI

