BSE Sensex top gainers today

Besides, hopes of a record dividend from the RBI and easing US treasury yields bolstered investor sentiment, traders said.





After a flat start, the 30-share BSE benchmark bounced back and surged 769.09 points or 0.95 percent to settle at 81,721.08.





During the day, it jumped 953.18 points or 1.17 percent to 81,905.17.





As many as 2,361 stocks advanced while 1,589 declined and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.





The NSE Nifty rallied 243.45 points or 0.99 percent to 24,853.15.





On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark dropped 609.51 points or 0.74 percent and the Nifty declined 166.65 points or 0.66 percent.





From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Power Grid, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers.

