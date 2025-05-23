HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BSE Sensex top gainers today

Fri, 23 May 2025
17:16
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply by nearly 1 per cent on Friday, propelled by buying in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ITC. 

Besides, hopes of a record dividend from the RBI and easing US treasury yields bolstered investor sentiment, traders said. 

After a flat start, the 30-share BSE benchmark bounced back and surged 769.09 points or 0.95 percent to settle at 81,721.08. 

During the day, it jumped 953.18 points or 1.17 percent to 81,905.17. 

As many as 2,361 stocks advanced while 1,589 declined and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE. 

The NSE Nifty rallied 243.45 points or 0.99 percent to 24,853.15. 

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark dropped 609.51 points or 0.74 percent and the Nifty declined 166.65 points or 0.66 percent. 

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Power Grid, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Make in US or face 25% tariff: Trump to Apple

All conditions met: IMF defends $1 billion loan to Pak

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said its executive board granted $1 billion in assistance to Pakistan this month after finding out that the country met all conditions and targets for it.

Flight with Indian MPs lands in Moscow amid air attack

A flight carrying an Indian MP delegation to Moscow, led by DMK leader Kanimozhi, had to circle in the sky for a period of time due to a drone attack, but the aircraft later landed safely. The delegation, deputed by the Centre as part of...

India pushes to get Pakistan back in FATF 'grey list'

India will argue for Pakistan's return to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list due to its alleged failure to combat money laundering and terror financing. The move comes after recent tensions between the two countries...

When India Nearly Eliminated Dawood...

'6 shooters went to kill Dawood in Pakistan.'

